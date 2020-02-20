Airbus will Lay Off more than 2,000 Employees

Airbus will cut 2362 jobs in its defense and space division by the end of 2021 due to stagnation of the space market and delay of several defense contracts. This was announced by the European aircraft maker today.

At an intra-departmental meeting of Airbus, the company announced that it plans to cut 829 jobs in Germany, 630 in Spain, 404 in France, 357 in the UK and 142 in other countries, the group said in a statement.

The terms of these job cuts (age-dependent measures, internal reorganization or layoff plan) will be discussed in future talks with representative organizations, an informed source pointed out.