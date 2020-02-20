Train with 160 Passengers Aboard Derails in Australia

The accident happened near Victoria State.

A train with 160 passengers aboard left the rails in Australia. Two people are reported missing.

It is not clear how many were injured. The train was travelling from Sydney to Melbourne. The accident occurred near Victoria around 7:50 pm local time.

A rescue operation is underway. 18 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

It was later reported that there are at least 2 dead.

