PM Borissov to Take Part in the Extraordinary Meeting of the European Council
novinite.bg
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will take part in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, which will be held on February 20 and 21 in Brussels, the government press service announced.
At the meeting, EU Heads of State or Government will discuss the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 based on the conclusions proposed by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.
