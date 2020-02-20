Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 20, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy www.pixabay.com

It will be cloudy today across the country, with rain expected in many areas.

Light to moderate winds from the northeast will bring cold air and as temperatures drop the rain win mix with snow in some areas in the Pre-Balkans and in the highlands of western Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 4C and 9C.

Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for the month, but is expected to rise in the afternoon.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

