The United States has Excluded 47 Goods from the List of Chinese Products Subject to Customs Duties

The United States has temporarily excluded 47 goods from the list of Chinese products subject to customs duties, which was announced in September 2018, TASS reports.

This is stated in a statement published in the electronic database of the US Federal Register (a collection of official documents of the US Government). The exceptions will apply until 7 August 2020.

Customs-exempt goods include synthetic and cotton fabrics, portable electric countertops, fuel filters, electronic scales, lottery ticket terminals, AC motors, cable feeders, baby cots and fireplace decorations.

The document notes that US authorities have "decided to satisfy a number of requests" of US companies to exclude goods from the list of Chinese products worth $ 200 billion. Many factors were taken into account in making this decision. In particular, some of these products are only available for purchase from Chinese manufacturers.

Last November, US authorities excluded about 70 items from the customs list.

The first phase of the United States-China trade settlement agreement entered into force on February 14, with the parties reducing their duties on each other. As THE US President Donald Trump said earlier, Washington will not abolish customs duties on Chinese imports until the countries have reached the second stage of the deal.

The signing ceremony for the first phase of the deal took place on January 15 in Washington.