Two People Died from COVID-19 in Iran

Two Iranians have died in hospital after being infected with the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city, Iranian Mehr news agency quoted Reuters as saying.

The University of Medical Sciences said that this morning the two patients tested positive for the virus and subsequently died of respiratory disease. A spokesman for the Iranian health ministry confirmed the two deaths on Twitter.

"Two Iranians, who tested positive earlier today for new coronavirus, died of respiratory illness," the official told Mehr.

Earlier, the ministry announced that the two patients were isolated, but did not specify how they got infected.

A spokesman for the World Health Organization said in Geneva that the person in Egypt, who was initially thought to be infected with COVID-19, is recovering and is "no longer a carrier of the virus".

All Ukrainian citizens evacuated this week from Hubei's Chinese province are in good health, Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister announced. The 48 evacuated Ukrainians are expected to arrive in Kiev tomorrow, after which they will be put under quarantine for two weeks. Eight Argentines and other foreigners are traveling on the same plane, Reuters reported.