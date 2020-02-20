Croatia's Chief State Attorney Resigns

Croatia's Chief State Attorney, Drazen Jelenic, resigned on Wednesday after local media revealed that he is a member of the Freemasonry organization.

According to an MIA correspondent, the prosecutor resigned after a conversation he had with Justice Minister Drazen Bosnjakovic and after Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's call to step down or otherwise be fired.

Jelinic told the media in Croatia that he has performed his work with pride, dedication and professionalism from the first day of his appointment to the post and was guided solely by the country's Constitution and laws.

Jelenic told N1 television that he joined the Freemasonry because he was impressed by the invitation. He noted that he always acted in line with the law and that his membership in the Freemasonry had not discredited the office of the Chief State Attorney, Xinhuanet reported.