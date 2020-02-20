Croatia's Chief State Attorney Resigns

World » EU | February 20, 2020, Thursday // 01:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Croatia's Chief State Attorney Resigns www.pixabay.com

Croatia's Chief State Attorney, Drazen Jelenic, resigned on Wednesday after local media revealed that he is a member of the Freemasonry organization.

According to an MIA correspondent, the prosecutor resigned after a conversation he had with Justice Minister Drazen Bosnjakovic and after Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's call to step down or otherwise be fired.

Jelinic told the media in Croatia that he has performed his work with pride, dedication and professionalism from the first day of his appointment to the post and was guided solely by the country's Constitution and laws.

Jelenic told N1 television that he joined the Freemasonry because he was impressed by the invitation. He noted that he always acted in line with the law and that his membership in the Freemasonry had not discredited the office of the Chief State Attorney, Xinhuanet reported.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, Drazen Jelenic, resignation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria