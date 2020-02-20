Trump Fired Deputy Defense Secretary, who Approved Military Aid for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has fired Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs John Rood, the Associated Press and TASS reported.

A senior official confirmed last year that Ukraine has made sufficient progress in fighting corruption to merit the release of $ 250 million from Congress by the Trump administration in a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Rood resigned today, saying he was leaving the post at Trump's request.

“It is my understanding from Secretary Esper that you requested my resignation,” Mr. Rood said in the letter to the president, which was dated Wednesday. “Therefore, as you have requested, I am providing my resignation effective February 28, 2020.”

The delay in granting Ukraine's military assistance was at the heart of Trump's impeachment proceedings on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate, however, decided that Trump was not guilty. After the end of the procedure, Trump's exhorted excuse officer began to purge the administration of employees he believed were not loyal to him.

Rood is another top official fired by a Trump, the AP recalls.

“I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!”, Trump said on Twitter.

The Pentagon's press service has announced that James Anderson is the interim deputy secretary of defense for political affairs.