The Rapper Pop Smoke was Shot Dead

Crime | February 20, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: The Rapper Pop Smoke was Shot Dead www.pixabay.com

The American rapper Pop Smoke has died in the United States as a result of a gunshot wound. This happened after he was shot during a home invasion. This was reported by TMZ, citing police sources.

According to them, at about 4:30 am local time, two armed men with masks and hoods broke into his house in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA). The 20-year-old singer by birth name Bashar Barakah Jackson has been shot several times, with one of the wounds being fatal. The attackers managed to escape.

The musician was taken to a hospital where doctors reported his death.

The portal notes that the suspects have not yet been detained. Police have not been able to identify the attackers at this time and it is still unclear whether the rapperknew his attackers.

Pop Smoke is an American rapper and songwriter. One of his most famous songs is "Welcome to the Party"

Tags: Pop Smoke, US, shot
