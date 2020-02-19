Eurostat: Euro Area Annual Inflation up to 1.4%

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in January 2020, up from 1.3% in December according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (2.2%, compared with 2.0% in December), followed by energy (1.8%, compared with 0.2% in December), services (1.5%, compared with 1.8% in December) and non-energy industrial goods (0.3%, compared with 0.5% in December).

More information can be found in the official press release.