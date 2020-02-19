Eurostat: Euro Area Annual Inflation up to 1.4%

Business » FINANCE | February 19, 2020, Wednesday // 17:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Euro Area Annual Inflation up to 1.4% www.pixabay.com

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in January 2020, up from 1.3% in December according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (2.2%, compared with 2.0% in December), followed by energy (1.8%, compared with 0.2% in December), services (1.5%, compared with 1.8% in December) and non-energy industrial goods (0.3%, compared with 0.5% in December).

More information can be found in the official press release.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eurostat, EU, inflation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria