Toll Charges for Heavy Goods Vehicles will be from 3 to 7 Stotinki per km

The toll charges for heavy goods vehicles, weighing between 3.5 and 12 tonnes, will be from 3 to 7 stotinki per kilometre, depending on the emission class of the vehicle and the road catregory. This is set out in the decree adopted on February 19 by the Council of Ministers to amend the Tariff for fees collected for the passage and use of the national road network. About 17,000 km of the approximately 20,000 km of national road network will be free of charge for lorries weighing more than 3.5 tonnes, BNT reported.

The size of the of the toll fees is linked to the environmental category of the vehicle, as well as to the class of road - motorways and first class. The value will be calculated per kilometre, and any entry into a toll segment will be considered to be complete.

Lorries weighing between 3.5 tonnes and 12 tonnes and with the highest eco-class Euro V, Euro VI or EEV will pay 3 sts per km of motorway and 4 sts per km for first class roads. For those with a Euro III or Euro IV emission class the tariff will be 4 sts for the motorway and 5 sts for the first class of roads, and for those with the lowest eco-category - the Euro 0, I or II - 6 and 7 sts per kilometer respectively for motorway and first class roads.

Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes and with two or three axles will pay, depending on their emission class, between 6 and 11 sts per km for motorways and between 5 and 10 sts per km for first class roads.

Lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes, with four or more axles, will pay, depending on their emission class, between 11 and 20 sts per km for the motorway and between 10 and 19 sts per km for first class roads.

Buses up to 12 tonnes with emission class Euro V, Euro VI or EEV will pay 1 st for motorway and first class roads, and those with emission class Euro IV, Euro III, Euro II, Euro I or Euro 0 - 2 sts per km for motorways and first class roads.

The tariff for buses weighing more than 12 tonnes will be from 2 to 4 sts per km for motorways depending on the eco-category. For first-class roads, buses over 12 tonnes with the Euro V, Euro VI or EEV eco-categories will pay 1 st per km, and with emission classes Euro IV, Euro III, Euro II, Euro I or Euro 0 - 2 sts per km.

For the use of the paid road infrastructure by vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes and using alternative fuels as the sole source, the toll will be 50% of the value determined for the respective type of vehicles and for the category EURO VI, EEV.