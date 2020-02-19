Turkey will Support Fayez al-Sarraj's Government if the Talks on Libya Fail

World | February 19, 2020, Wednesday // 17:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey will Support Fayez al-Sarraj's Government if the Talks on Libya Fail www.pixabay.com

Turkey will continue to support the Government of Fayez al-Sarraj's national agreement in Libya if the reach a settlement in the North African country fails. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke to his party members in parliament, TASS reported.

“I want to specifically mention that the EU does not have the right to make any decision concerning Libya,” Erdogan said. “The EU is trying to take charge of the situation and interfere.”

“You have no such authority,” Erdogan said, addressing the EU. He made the comments during a speech to legislators from his ruling party in Parliament.

“At the moment, the legitimate government based in Tripoli has withdrawn from the (negotiating) table and this is a positive decision, it is a rightful decision, it is the right decision,” Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey would continue the Tripoli-based government to “establish dominance” over the whole of the country, 660 News reported.

The second round of meetings of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (involving five representatives of the parties to the conflict) began on Monday in Switzerland. The first round of negotiations took place in Geneva on February 3-8

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Libya, Tripoli, talks, fail, Recep Erdogan, turkey, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria