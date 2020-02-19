Iran has Reported the First Two Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Infection
Iranian authorities have confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus today, which are the first in the country, the Iranian news agency reported. There are an unspecified number of other people suspected of being infected and put in quarantine.
The agency, which did not specify the nationality and status of the two infected, referred to a representative of the Ministry of Health. The spokesman did not specified how many people were suspected of being infected with the COVID-19 virus, but said the two confirmed cases were in central Qom County.
