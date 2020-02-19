Iran has Reported the First Two Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Infection

World | February 19, 2020, Wednesday // 17:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Iran has Reported the First Two Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Infection www.pixabay.com

Iranian authorities have confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus today, which are the first in the country, the Iranian news agency reported. There are an unspecified number of other people suspected of being infected and put in quarantine.

The agency, which did not specify the nationality and status of the two infected, referred to a representative of the Ministry of Health. The spokesman did not specified how many people were suspected of being infected with the COVID-19 virus, but said the two confirmed cases were in central Qom County.

 

 

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, infection, Iran
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria