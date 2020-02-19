Unemployment Rate Down by 0.6 Percentage Points in Q4 2019

Business | February 19, 2020, Wednesday // 13:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Unemployment Rate Down by 0.6 Percentage Points in Q4 2019 www.pixabay.com

In the fourth quarter of 2019 there were 138.5 thousand unemployed persons, of whom 80.6 thousand (58.2%) men and 57.9 thousand (41.8%) women. The unemployment rate was 4.1%, 4.4% and 3.8% for men and women respectively. In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2018, the unemployment rate went down by 0.6 percentage points, registering the same decrease for men and women. Among all unemployed persons, 9.5% had attained tertiary education, 45.9% had completed upper secondary education and 44.6% had at most lower secondary education, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.

The unemployment rate by level of educational attainment was as follows: 1.3% for higher education, 3.3% for upper secondary and 13.8% for education lower than upper secondary. In the fourth quarter of 2019 there were 73.6 thousand long-term unemployed persons (unemployed for one or more years), representing 53.1% of all unemployed persons. The long-term unemployment rate was 2.2%, 2.3% for men and 2.1% for women.

Of all unemployed people 25.5 thousand (18.4%) were looking for first job. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the unemployment rate for the age group 15 - 29 years was 6.7%, by 0.7 percentage points lower than in a year earlier. The unemployment rate (15 - 29 years) was 7.2% for men and 5.9% for women.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: unemployment, quarter, 2019, down, National Statistical Institute (NSI)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria