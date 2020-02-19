South Korea's Former President Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison and a Record Fine

The Supreme Court of South Korea has sentenced a former president of the country, TASS reported. Lee Myung-bak was president between 2008 and 2013. He was found guilty of bribery in a particularly large amount.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He will also have to pay a $ 15.7 million fine.

"The defendant ignored the duty and responsibility (that were imposed on the president) and made wrongdoings, such as accepting bribes from public servants or a private company," said the Seoul High Court, the appellate court.

The appellate court found that Lee embezzled 25.2 billion won from DAS and accepted bribes totaling 9.4 billion won, including 8.9 billion won from Samsung, CGTN news reported.