Michael Bloomberg will Sell his Company if Elected President of the United States
Democratic presidential nominee Michael Bloomberg will sell his financial analytics company, which made him a billionaire, if he wins the election in November, according to a statement from his election headquarters.
Bloomberg has been gaining popularity in opinion polls since he joined the Democratic nomination race last November. He will appear in his first debate today in Las Vegas.
Earlier, the former mayor of New York had said that if elected, he would probably sell his company. Last night, his election staff confirmed that promise.
The Bloomberg Company provides financial information and news to Wall Street companies and is privately owned. The Democratic presidential nominee owns most of the venture he founded in 1981 and, according to analysts at Burton-Taylor, an international consulting firm, generated more than $ 10 billion in revenue in 2019.
- » Syria's Aleppo Airport has Resumed Passenger Flights for the First Time since 2012
- » South Korea's Former President Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison and a Record Fine
- » Malaysia Suspected that the Pilot of the MN370 Flight has Intentionally Crashed the Plane
- » Over 19% of the Coronavirus Infected in China have Recovered and 2.7% have Died
- » EC lStarts Negotiations with Japan on the Exchange of Passenger Data
- » The Coronavirus is Threatening the Global Supply of Antibiotics