Michael Bloomberg will Sell his Company if Elected President of the United States

Democratic presidential nominee Michael Bloomberg will sell his financial analytics company, which made him a billionaire, if he wins the election in November, according to a statement from his election headquarters.

Bloomberg has been gaining popularity in opinion polls since he joined the Democratic nomination race last November. He will appear in his first debate today in Las Vegas.

Earlier, the former mayor of New York had said that if elected, he would probably sell his company. Last night, his election staff confirmed that promise.

The Bloomberg Company provides financial information and news to Wall Street companies and is privately owned. The Democratic presidential nominee owns most of the venture he founded in 1981 and, according to analysts at Burton-Taylor, an international consulting firm, generated more than $ 10 billion in revenue in 2019.