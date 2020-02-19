Over 19% of the Coronavirus Infected in China have Recovered and 2.7% have Died

The trend in the spread of the virus is gradually improving

More than 19 percent of those infected with the new coronavirus in mainland China have already recovered, 2.7 percent have died, and the rest are under medical supervision. This is according to data released today by regional health authorities in the PRC, BTA reported. According to central government statistics, however, nearly 15% of those infected are severely affected and another 3.2 per cent are in critical condition.

The trend in the spread of the virus is gradually improving, a spokesman for the Chinese state health commission, told a news conference. "The next step is to consolidate our successes in the fight against pneumonia and to provide effective treatment for the seriously ill," he added.

The epidemic in China has already reached its peak and the number of new cases appears to decline.