President Rumen Radev: I Hope that if Bulgaria and Russia Show Political Will, Mutually-Beneficial Prices and Conditions for Natural Gas Supply Will be Achieved

I hope that if Bulgaria and Russia show political will, mutually-beneficial prices and conditions for natural gas supply from Russia to Bulgaria will be achieved. This is what Head of State Rumen Radev said in a telephone call initiated by him with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin regarding the bilateral negotiations held about the prices of Russian natural gas supply to our country. President Radev voiced contentment that his talks with the Russian President at the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg in June 2019 have given a strong impetus in this direction. Vladimir Putin noted that he expects a positive development and a mutually-beneficial solution in these negotiations, the presidential office reported.

Head of State Rumen Radev accepted President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to participate in the marking of Victory day in Moscow in 2020. Rumen Radev further noted that thousands of Bulgarians took part in World War II and contributed to the defeat of Hitlerism and proposed that an invitation be sent also to Bulgarian veterans to participate in the ceremony marking Victory day.