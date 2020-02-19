Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with no Rain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 19, 2020, Wednesday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with no Rain www.pixabay.com

Today, the country will be mostly cloudy but no rain is expected. 

The winds, light to moderate, will turn to the northeast. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly, with highs between 10C and 15C. Overnight, it will start raining, and snowing in the mountains. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month but it will gradually decrease.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria