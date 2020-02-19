Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with no Rain

Today, the country will be mostly cloudy but no rain is expected.

The winds, light to moderate, will turn to the northeast. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly, with highs between 10C and 15C. Overnight, it will start raining, and snowing in the mountains. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month but it will gradually decrease.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).