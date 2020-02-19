Two Bulgarians under Surveillance for Coronavirus

Two Bulgarian citizens will be monitored for 2 weeks for coronavirus symptoms.
They returned to Veliko Tarnovo from China. And although they show no signs of the disease, they have sought the health authorities to be examined.
Meanwhile, another a new hospital has opened in the centre of the infection - Wuhan. It was built in record time and will only treat people infected with COVID-19.
The hospital covers an area of 50 thousand square meters. 4,500 people can be treated there.

