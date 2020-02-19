Gulf Times: Qatar Airways signs Joint Flight Agreement with Bulgaria Air

Qatar Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air and the first codeshare flights will operate on March 2, the national airline said on Tuesday. This was reported by the Qatari English-language Gulf Times.

The agreement will provide Bulgaria Air passengers with a “seamless connection” to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways’ passengers will benefit from access to two new destinations in Bulgaria: Varna and Burgas.

Sales under the codeshare agreement with Bulgaria’s national carrier will start today, Qatar Airways said.

Qatar Airways Group Chief executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said, “This agreement with Bulgaria Air follows other recent partnership announcements we have made with airlines across the world, demonstrating our commitment to working with our peers to provide passengers seamless connectivity and unrivalled service.”

Bulgaria Air chief executive officer Hristo Todorov said, “It is a great pleasure for Bulgaria Air to add Qatar Airways to its partnership network, which is undoubtedly one of the most respected and prestigious airlines in the world.

“We are delighted that they have chosen us as a partner enabling our passengers to travel quickly and conveniently to over 170 destinations with Qatar Airways. This co-operation is only a part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome the passengers of Qatar Airways onboard our aircraft.”