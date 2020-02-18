Official: End of the Private Lotteries in Bulgaria
Society | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The State Gazette has promulgated today amendments to Bulgaria's Gambling Act that put an end to private lotteries, the Bulgarian News Agency BTA reports, quoted by BNR.
The amendments tabled by the leader of the National Fund for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) Valery Simeonov were approved by parliament on 7 February. With this, the distribution and sale of lottery tickets, slips, coupons and others by organizers other than the Bulgarian Sports Totalizer has been banned. Changes come in force in three days.
- » Container with Ionising Radiation above the Norm Identified at Varna Port
- » Bulgarians Mark the 147 Years since the Death of National hero Vasil Levski
- » Bloomberg: Bulgaria May Delay its Bid to Adopt the Euro
- » European Commission to Invest €101.2 Million to Promote a Green and Climate-Neutral Europe
- » First Outbreak of Bird Flu for 2020: 6 000 Mulards to be Killed in Rakovski
- » Sunny and Warm Today