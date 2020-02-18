Official: End of the Private Lotteries in Bulgaria

Society | February 18, 2020, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Official: End of the Private Lotteries in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The State Gazette has promulgated today amendments to Bulgaria's Gambling Act that put an end to private lotteries, the Bulgarian News Agency BTA reports, quoted by BNR.

The amendments tabled by the leader of the National Fund for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB)  Valery Simeonov were approved by parliament on 7 February. With this, the distribution and sale of lottery tickets, slips, coupons and others by organizers other than the Bulgarian Sports Totalizer has been banned. Changes come in force in three days.

