Container with Ionising Radiation above the Norm Identified at Varna Port

A container with ionising radiation above the norm was identified at the port of Varna-West. Border Police and the Regional Health Inspectorate in Varna have been notified of the case, BNT reported.

There is no danger to the workers at the port.

The container full of scrap is placed on a special site.

Port authorities have said that two or three times a year, slight radiation from scrap containers happens to be detected. In such cases, a special procedure is triggered, the load is isolated on a special site and a specialised container handling company is called.

