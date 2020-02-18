Bulgarians Mark the 147 Years since the Death of National hero Vasil Levski

Society | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 17:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Mark the 147 Years since the Death of National hero Vasil Levski novinite.bg

Today the Bulgarians mark the anniversary of the hanging (1873) of Vasil Levski.

Vasil Levski, born Vasil Ivanov Kunchev, was a Bulgarian revolutionary and is a national hero of Bulgaria today. Dubbed the Apostle of Freedom, Levski ideologised and strategised a revolutionary movement to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Thousands of people pay tribute to the national hero and lay wreaths and flowers to the monuments dedicated to him all across the country.

A special commemoration ceremony will be held in his birth town, Karlovo. Memorial service and a special programme of the military university will take place In Veliko Turnovo.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vasil Levski, national hero
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria