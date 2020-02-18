Bulgarians Mark the 147 Years since the Death of National hero Vasil Levski
Today the Bulgarians mark the anniversary of the hanging (1873) of Vasil Levski.
Vasil Levski, born Vasil Ivanov Kunchev, was a Bulgarian revolutionary and is a national hero of Bulgaria today. Dubbed the Apostle of Freedom, Levski ideologised and strategised a revolutionary movement to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.
Thousands of people pay tribute to the national hero and lay wreaths and flowers to the monuments dedicated to him all across the country.
A special commemoration ceremony will be held in his birth town, Karlovo. Memorial service and a special programme of the military university will take place In Veliko Turnovo.
