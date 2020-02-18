EC lStarts Negotiations with Japan on the Exchange of Passenger Data

The EU Council announced that it supported the start of negotiations between the European Commission and Japan to conclude an agreement on the transfer and use of air travel reservation data.

Passenger data is personal information provided voluntarily and collected and stored by air carriers. This information includes the passenger's name, travel dates, routes, information about seats on the plane, luggage, contact with the passenger and how they paid for the ticket.

In the EU, the transmission and processing of this data serve to combat terrorism and serious crime. The EU has agreements to share such data with the US and Australia and is finalizing the agreement with Canada.