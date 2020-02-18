European Commission to Invest €101.2 Million to Promote a Green and Climate-Neutral Europe

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 17:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: European Commission to Invest €101.2 Million to Promote a Green and Climate-Neutral Europe www.pixabay.com

The European Commission today announced an investment of 101.2 million for the latest projects under the LIFE programme for the Environment and Climate Action. The funding will support 10 large-scale environment and climate projects in nine Member States, helping Europe's transition to a sustainable economy and climate neutrality. These projects are located in Cyprus, Estonia, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Slovakia, Czechia and Spain, the European Commission said in a press release.

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans said: The European Green Deal is about improving the well-being and prosperity of our citizens, while protecting nature and the climate. LIFE projects have played an important role for many years and have a big impact on the ground. With today's 100 million investment we will help to preserve precious natural habitats, keep the air clean, and cut pollution in many lakes and rivers in Europe. 

More information can be found here.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Commission, europe, Frans Timmermans, investment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria