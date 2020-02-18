First Outbreak of Bird Flu for 2020: 6 000 Mulards to be Killed in Rakovski

Today, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has registered the first outbreak of avian influenza in Bulgaria for 2020. The National Reference Laboratory has confirmed the highly pathogenic Influenza H5N8 at a duck breeding farm in Rakovski near Plovdiv. At the moment of the outbreak registration, 5,830 mulards of four age groups are being raised on the farm, said the BFSA press office.

A protection measure is being introduced in the 3 km zone. This means that all farms that are around 25 are subject to inspection. The so-called 10 km surveillance zone have also been put in place. There are a total of 24 farms there.