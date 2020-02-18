First Outbreak of Bird Flu for 2020: 6 000 Mulards to be Killed in Rakovski
Today, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has registered the first outbreak of avian influenza in Bulgaria for 2020. The National Reference Laboratory has confirmed the highly pathogenic Influenza H5N8 at a duck breeding farm in Rakovski near Plovdiv. At the moment of the outbreak registration, 5,830 mulards of four age groups are being raised on the farm, said the BFSA press office.
A protection measure is being introduced in the 3 km zone. This means that all farms that are around 25 are subject to inspection. The so-called 10 km surveillance zone have also been put in place. There are a total of 24 farms there.
- » Sunny and Warm Today
- » 1/3 of All Animals and Plants Can Disappear within 50 Years
- » The First Section of the New Metro Line Starts Operating in May
- » Just for a Day: 805 Fines for Cars without E-Vignettes
- » MMA: The Students who Returned from China aren’t Infected with Coronavirus
- » As of Today - Drivers without an Up-to-Date Electronic Vignette will be Fined