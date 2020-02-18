400 People were Detained during the Carnivals in Brazil

Bulgaria: 400 People were Detained during the Carnivals in Brazil

The carnival season in Brazil is in full swing, but besides the mood it also brings problems. 400 people were detained during the first weekend of the carnival in Sao Paulo. Many of them are minors.

Aside from the detentions, "45,017 vehicles were inspected, 24 weapons confiscated and 59.9 kilograms of drugs seized," a statement said.

Weapons and drugs were seized. During the event, local samba schools compete for the big title. Colorful processions are expected to bring $ 900 million to the Brazilian economy. The most famous carnival - the one in Rio de Janeiro - starts on Friday.

