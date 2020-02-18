The Coronavirus is Threatening the Global Supply of Antibiotics
World | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The world may face a shortage of antibiotics if the problems of the pharmaceutical industry triggered by the coronavirus epidemic in China are not resolved, Reuters reported.
The agency cites Jörg Wuttke, chairman of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, at a roundtable in Beijing today.
According to Wuttke, the coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on the timing of antibiotic supplies in China.
- » Volkswagen has once again Delayed the Opening of its Plants in China
- » Bulgaria Allocates BGN 200,000 for Albania
- » Chanel Postponed a Fashion Show in China because of the Coronavirus
- » The EU has Imposed Additional Sanctions on Syria
- » Pompeo: Kosovo's Independence is Crucial to the Stability of the Region
- » A New Mask Factory will be Built in Six Days in Beijing