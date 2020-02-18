The Coronavirus is Threatening the Global Supply of Antibiotics

The world may face a shortage of antibiotics if the problems of the pharmaceutical industry triggered by the coronavirus epidemic in China are not resolved, Reuters reported.

The agency cites Jörg Wuttke, chairman of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, at a roundtable in Beijing today.

According to Wuttke, the coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on the timing of antibiotic supplies in China.

