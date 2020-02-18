Sunny and Warm Today

February 18, 2020, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm Today www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, fog or low clouds will form in some places in lowland areas. It will be fairly calm before noon, with light to moderate west-northwest winds around noon and in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures expected between 13C and 18C, in Sofia – 15C. Atmospheric pressure will continue to drop and will approach the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast. 

