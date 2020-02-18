NSI: Total Average Income per Household Member in Q4 2019 was BGN 1,770

February 18, 2020
The total income average per household member during the fourth quarter of 2019 was BGN 1,770, a 13.7% increase compared to the same quarter of 2018, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release.

The highest relative share was the income from wages and salaries (56.2%). The relative share of income from pensions was 27.3%, from self-employment - 6.4%. The share of income from wages and salaries increased by 1.1 percentage points (pp) year-on-year, while the share from self-employment and from pensions decreased by 0.4 pp.

The nominal income by source average per capita during the fourth quarter of 2019 changed as follows YoY:

•Income from wages and salaries increased from BGN 858 to BGN 996 (by 16.1%);
•Self-employment income increased from BGN 105 to BGN 113 (by 7.4%);
•Income from pensions increased from BGN 432 to BGN 483 (by 11.9%).

Household Expenditure

The total expenditure average per household member during the fourth quarter of 2019 was BGN 1,670, a 10.7% increase in comparison to the same quarter of 2018. The greatest share in forming the total expenditure had expenditure on food - 29.7%, as well as expenditure on housing - 17.2%, taxes and social insurance contributions - 12.9% and transport and communication -11.5%.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the relative share of expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.5 pp, on housing – by 0.6 pp, while expenditure on health increased by 1.7 pp.

The expenditure by group average per capita as absolute values during the fourth quarter of 2019 had changed as follows YoY:

-Expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from BGN 455 to BGN 495 (by 8.8%);
-Expenditure on alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased from BGN 63 to BGN 73 (by 15.1%); -Expenditure on clothing and footwear increased from BGN 60 to BGN 63 (by 4.7%);
-Expenditure on housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishing and maintenance of the house) increased from BGN 268 to BGN 286 (by 6.7%);
-Expenditure on health increases from BGN 82 to BGN 118 (by 43.6%);
-Expenditure on transport and communication increases from BGN 168 to BGN 191 (by 13.8%);
-Expenditure on recreation, culture and education increased from BGN 61 to BGN 69 (by 13.7%);
-Expenditure on taxes and social insurance contributions increased from BGN 191 to BGN 216 (by 13.0%)

