NSI: Total Average Income per Household Member in Q4 2019 was BGN 1,770

The total income average per household member during the fourth quarter of 2019 was BGN 1,770, a 13.7% increase compared to the same quarter of 2018, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release.



The highest relative share was the income from wages and salaries (56.2%). The relative share of income from pensions was 27.3%, from self-employment - 6.4%. The share of income from wages and salaries increased by 1.1 percentage points (pp) year-on-year, while the share from self-employment and from pensions decreased by 0.4 pp.



The nominal income by source average per capita during the fourth quarter of 2019 changed as follows YoY:



•Income from wages and salaries increased from BGN 858 to BGN 996 (by 16.1%);

•Self-employment income increased from BGN 105 to BGN 113 (by 7.4%);

•Income from pensions increased from BGN 432 to BGN 483 (by 11.9%).



Household Expenditure



The total expenditure average per household member during the fourth quarter of 2019 was BGN 1,670, a 10.7% increase in comparison to the same quarter of 2018. The greatest share in forming the total expenditure had expenditure on food - 29.7%, as well as expenditure on housing - 17.2%, taxes and social insurance contributions - 12.9% and transport and communication -11.5%.



Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the relative share of expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.5 pp, on housing – by 0.6 pp, while expenditure on health increased by 1.7 pp.



The expenditure by group average per capita as absolute values during the fourth quarter of 2019 had changed as follows YoY:



-Expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages increased from BGN 455 to BGN 495 (by 8.8%);

-Expenditure on alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased from BGN 63 to BGN 73 (by 15.1%); -Expenditure on clothing and footwear increased from BGN 60 to BGN 63 (by 4.7%);

-Expenditure on housing (water, electricity, heating, furnishing and maintenance of the house) increased from BGN 268 to BGN 286 (by 6.7%);

-Expenditure on health increases from BGN 82 to BGN 118 (by 43.6%);

-Expenditure on transport and communication increases from BGN 168 to BGN 191 (by 13.8%);

-Expenditure on recreation, culture and education increased from BGN 61 to BGN 69 (by 13.7%);

-Expenditure on taxes and social insurance contributions increased from BGN 191 to BGN 216 (by 13.0%)