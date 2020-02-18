BSMEPA will Work with the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics to Support the Industry

Business | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 09:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BSMEPA will Work with the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics to Support the Industry BSMEPA

The Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises will continue to actively promote companies in the electrotechnical industry in Bulgaria through its programs for enterprise development.

This was made clear during a meeting between BSMEPA Executive Director Dr. Boyko Takov and Eng. Orlin Dimitrov, Head of International Relations at the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BCEE).

Over the years BSMEPA has had a successful partnership with the CEEC, and the two parties at the meeting agreed that cоoperation between the two organizations should be developed. Mr. Takov and Mr. Dimitrov discussed the possibility of organizing a meeting in which the Agency to acquaint the 150 companies that are members of the Association with the programs for business promotion that BSMEPA provides, as well as with the application procedures.

The two also talked about BCEE's desire to join part of the trade missions that BSMEPA organizes, during which companies have the opportunity to get acquainted with the details of opportunities to target a foreign market.

Dimitrov and Takov also discussed the possibility of joint work between the two organizations in the framework of the forthcoming changes in the structure and activity of the Association, initiated in order to improve BCEE's internal and external communication.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSMEPA, Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BCEE), BCEE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria