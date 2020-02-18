The First Section of the New Metro Line Starts Operating in May

The ride from Krasno Selo to Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd will take 5-6 minutes. This was announced on Facebook by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

"In May we plan to put the first 5 km with 5 metro stations from the third line (from" Krasno selo "to Odeon cinema) into explotation, in the summer - 3 kilometers from Eagle Bridge to" Blvd. And after them -

The second phase, which includes the Eagles Bridge stations, Behind the Canal Theater and the first one of Vladimir Vazov Blvd, will be completed three months later.

The four kilometers through Ovcha Kupel will be ready later, Fandakova explained.

"For this first phase of the third line - 12 kilometers of subway, with a new metro depot and 20 new metro trains, we provided EUR 390 million of European Union grants and EUR 105 million from the budget of Sofia.