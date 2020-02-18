1/3 of All Animals and Plants Can Disappear within 50 Years 

Due to climate change, about one-third of plants and animals can disappear from the planet by 2070, according to a scientific report in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists consider the maximum daily summer temperature to be a major factor influencing the survival of populations. The authors of the new study analyzed data on 538 species of plants and animals across the globe. Scientists have found that about 44% of the species studied have died in separate areas, since the maximum temperature there has increased by more than 0.5 ° A rise in temperature of 2.9 ° and more, according to them, has led to local extinction of 95% of the species.

Experts recall that January this year was the hottest for 141 years of observation, and the last decade - the hottest of all time. In addition, climate scientists believe that 2020 will "probably be among the five warmest years in history." The most vulnerable, according to experts, are animals and plants that live in the tropics. Scientists have found that the rate of extinction of plants and animals depends directly on how fast the planet warms.

""If we stick to the Paris agreement to combat climate change, we may lose fewer than two out of every 10 plant and animal species on Earth by 2070. But if humans cause larger temperature increases, we could lose more than a third or even half of all animal and plant species, based on our results." says Arizona State University professor John J. Wiens.

The Paris Agreement was signed on 12 December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In particular, the agreement provides for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.