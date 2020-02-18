1/3 of All Animals and Plants Can Disappear within 50 Years 

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 08:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 1/3 of All Animals and Plants Can Disappear within 50 Years  www.pixabay.com

Due to climate change, about one-third of plants and animals can disappear from the planet by 2070, according to a scientific report in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists consider the maximum daily summer temperature to be a major factor influencing the survival of populations. The authors of the new study analyzed data on 538 species of plants and animals across the globe. Scientists have found that about 44% of the species studied have died in separate areas, since the maximum temperature there has increased by more than 0.5 ° A rise in temperature of 2.9 ° and more, according to them, has led to local extinction of 95% of the species.

Experts recall that January this year was the hottest for 141 years of observation, and the last decade - the hottest of all time. In addition, climate scientists believe that 2020 will "probably be among the five warmest years in history." The most vulnerable, according to experts, are animals and plants that live in the tropics. Scientists have found that the rate of extinction of plants and animals depends directly on how fast the planet warms.

""If we stick to the Paris agreement to combat climate change, we may lose fewer than two out of every 10 plant and animal species on Earth by 2070. But if humans cause larger temperature increases, we could lose more than a third or even half of all animal and plant species, based on our results." says Arizona State University professor John J. Wiens.

The Paris Agreement was signed on 12 December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In particular, the agreement provides for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: animals, plants, climate change, global warming
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria