Chanel Postponed a Fashion Show in China because of the Coronavirus

"Considering the current situation and following the guidance of Chinese authorities, Chanel has decided to postpone its project of a replica of the Paris – 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art collection in May in Beijing to a later and more appropriate moment,"the fashion house said in a statement.  

"Chanel is monitoring the situation closely. At the foremost are the health and well-being of its teams and clients," it said.

The famous fashion house made this decision based on the current situation, taking into account the recommendations of the Chinese authorities.

No new date was given.

The new coronavirus, has already claimed the lives of more than 1,700 people in the country, BTA reported.

