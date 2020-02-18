Parliament in Paris has Begun Debates on the Controversial Pension Reform

French lawmakers on Monday started debating President Emmanuel Macron’s divisive plan to overhaul the pensions system, expected to be a several-month-long, fierce parliamentary debate, the Associated Press reported. According to the agency, the final vote after the legislative procedures in the National Assembly is not expected before the summer.

Changing and streamlining the retirement system, which is one of Macron's priorities, have been welcomed in recent months by anger from unions and have triggered street protests and the biggest transport strike in France for decades.