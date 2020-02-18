Just for a Day: 805 Fines for Cars without E-Vignettes

As of 5pm yesterday, the electronic toll collection system had found that 690 vehicles were traveling on the national road network without an e-vignette, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) reported. 805 vehicles were traveling on the national road network without an e-vignette for yesterday

At the same time, 59 vehicles were stopped by mobile toll control teams and paid a compensatory fee to avoid higher fines.

As of February 17, motorists who drive on the national road network in Bulgaria without an up-to-date electronic vignette will be liable to huge fines. The offenders will be filmed by the cameras of the toll system and will automatically be included in the database, BG TOLL said quoted by BNT.

The fine for cars is to the amount of 70 BGN (35 euros). If the fine is through electronic ticket, it will be 300 BGN (150 euros). The higher size of the fine can be avoided if the compensatory fee is paid within 14 days after the receipt of the electronic ticket. This can be done only by a bank transfer and the number of the electronic ticket should be pointed in the payment order.