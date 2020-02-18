MMA: The Students who Returned from China aren’t Infected with Coronavirus
www.pixabay.com
The two Bulgarian students, who were transported from China at the beginning of February and placed in the Military Medical Academy (MMA), have been discharged, the hospital informs.
The results of their input and output tests for the new coronavirus are negative. During the two-week quarantine period at the Department of Infectious Diseases, the patients had no complaints and showed no symptoms of the disease, the MMA said.
