Ministry of Justice Asked the UAE for the Extradition of Vasil Bozhkov

Crime | February 18, 2020, Tuesday // 06:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ministry of Justice Asked the UAE for the Extradition of Vasil Bozhkov archive

On February 15, 2020, the Ministry of Justice sent the request of the Prosecutor General for the extradition of Vasil Bozhkov to the Bulgarian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The documents translated into Arabic were also sent.

The letter of Minister Danail Kirilov to the UAE Minister of Justice and the extradition documents will be transmitted through diplomatic channels.

Follow-up to the extradition request is entirely the responsibility of the UAE authorities.

11 charges have been filed against Bozhkov, including for leading a criminal group, for blackmail, for attempting to bribe an official, for instigating offenses in the service, for trading with influence, holding and alienating cultural and historical values, which are not properly registered. A separate pre-trial investigation is being conducted against him for coercion, murder and rape. He is also accused of failing to pay over half a billion leva of fees under the Gambling Act since 2014.

Considered to be the wealthiest Bulgarian with assets worth between 1.5 and 3 billion leva, Bozhkov was first charged with leading an organized crime group, coercion, extortion, attempted bribery of an official and incitement to malfeasance in office. Several days later the law-enforcers said they are also probing him for murder and rapes.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ministry of Justice, Vasil Bozhkov, charges, UAE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria