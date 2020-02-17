Minister Nikolina Angelkova is on a Working Visit to Warsaw

Minister Nikolina Angelkova is on a Working Visit to Warsaw

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova is on a working visit to Warsaw, accompanied by a Bulgarian delegation, which includes municipality mayors and representatives of the tourism industry, said the press office of the Ministry of Tourism.

Minister Angelkova’s schedule includes a meeting with Dr. Robert Andrzejczyk, President of the Polish Tourism Organisation and Vice President of the European Travel Commission.

Minister Angelkova will open a Bulgarian-Polish meeting of the tourism sector, which will present the potential of Bulgarian tourism, as well as the opportunities for increasing the mutual exchange of tourists and expanding the cooperation between institutions, tourism companies and local authorities from Bulgaria and Poland.

The forum will be followed by B2B meetings and a briefing by Minister Angelkova for the Polish media.

Minister Angelkova will also meet with Poland’s Minister of Development Jadwiga Emilewicz to discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation in tourism.

Tags: Nikolina Angelkova, visit, Poland
