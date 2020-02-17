BNR: President Radev Accuses PM Borissov of Using Special Services for Political Ends

President Rumen Radev told journalists that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is trying to brush off onto others the responsibility for the fact that the head of state’s conversations were tapped, BNR reported.

The President made this statement after the Prime Minister said he had nothing to do with the release of recordings made using special investigative techniques in which the voice of the President can be heard. Talking to reporters, Rumen Radev commented that Borissov is using the special services for his own political ends, giving the prosecutor’s office instructions and even the police have been harnessed to intimidate dissenters.