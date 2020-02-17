BNR: President Radev Accuses PM Borissov of Using Special Services for Political Ends

Politics | February 17, 2020, Monday // 17:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: President Radev Accuses PM Borissov of Using Special Services for Political Ends novinite.bg

President Rumen Radev told journalists that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is trying to brush off onto others the responsibility for the fact that the head of state’s conversations were tapped, BNR reported.

The President made this statement after the Prime Minister said he had nothing to do with the release of recordings made using special investigative techniques in which the voice of the President can be heard. Talking to reporters, Rumen Radev commented that Borissov is using the special services for his own political ends, giving the prosecutor’s office instructions and even the police have been harnessed to intimidate dissenters. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, political, Prime Minister, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria