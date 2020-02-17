Salary Rise in Slovenia

The average net salary in Slovenia is already EUR 1 133, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to last year, the National Statistical Office of the country announced.

Salaries in the private sector increased by 3.9%.

There is even bigger growth in the public sector, where in 2019 the salaries were 5.4% higher than in 2018.

According to the State Statistical Office, the highest growth and highest salaries are in the energy sector, where the average salary is EUR 2 628.