Salary Rise in Slovenia
www.pixabay.com
The average net salary in Slovenia is already EUR 1 133, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to last year, the National Statistical Office of the country announced.
Salaries in the private sector increased by 3.9%.
There is even bigger growth in the public sector, where in 2019 the salaries were 5.4% higher than in 2018.
According to the State Statistical Office, the highest growth and highest salaries are in the energy sector, where the average salary is EUR 2 628.
