A New Mask Factory will be Built in Six Days in Beijing

February 17, 2020, Monday
China Construction First Building Group plans to build a new medical mask factory in Beijing in just 6 days, TASS reported.

The company's employees will measure the temperature of the builders daily to check for any symptoms of the new coronavirus. The new plant is expected to produce 250,000 masks daily.

According to recent data, there are 70 500 confirmed cases of infection, and the number of deaths is 1770.

There are Over 10 800 people have successfully recovered.

