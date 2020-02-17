Albania Hopes to Raise EUR 400 Million to Recover from the Earthquake

Bulgaria: Albania Hopes to Raise EUR 400 Million to Recover from the Earthquake www.pixabay.com

Albania's Prime Minister Eddie Rama has said he hopes the international donor conference in Brussels to raise at least 400m euros for the country to restore after the strong earthquake, AFP reports.

In November 2019, Albania was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, killing 51 people, leaving more than 17,000 homeless. The damages were estimated at more than 1 billion euros.

EU Member States, the Western Balkan countries and representatives of other countries, including international organizations, the UN and the World Bank, will be present in Brussels to provide financial support for Albania.

Eddie Rama said he was impressed by the EU's swift response.

