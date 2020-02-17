Is the Ukrainian Citizen who was Hospitalized in Stara Zagora Infected with the Coronavirus?

The Ukrainian, admitted to a hospital in Stara Zagora, isn't infected with COVID-19.

"The sample for a coronavirus of the Ukrainian citizen who was hospitalized in Stara Zagorais negative," Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said.

The results show that the man is not a carrier of the virus. He is a resident of Stara Zagora, but has been in China for the last 3 years. He returned on 4 February.

"There is no cause for panic, the man is feeling well, said Dr. Zlatina Naneva, director of RZI-Stara Zagora.