Is the Ukrainian Citizen who was Hospitalized in Stara Zagora Infected with the Coronavirus?

Society » HEALTH | February 17, 2020, Monday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Is the Ukrainian Citizen who was Hospitalized in Stara Zagora Infected with the Coronavirus? www.pixabay.com

The Ukrainian, admitted to a hospital in Stara Zagora, isn't infected with COVID-19.

"The sample for a coronavirus of the Ukrainian citizen who was hospitalized in Stara Zagorais negative," Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said.

The results show that the man is not a carrier of the virus. He is a resident of Stara Zagora, but has been in China for the last 3 years. He returned on 4 February.

"There is no cause for panic, the man is feeling well, said Dr. Zlatina Naneva, director of RZI-Stara Zagora.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, hospital, Stara Zagora, Ukranian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria