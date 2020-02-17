An Earthquake Struck Turkey

Bulgaria: An Earthquake Struck Turkey

An earthquake was registered in eastern Turkey.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in Elazığ, the European Seismological Center reported.

The earthquake was 4 km deep.

There is no information about destruction or victims.

