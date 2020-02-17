10% Fewer Students Submitted Admission Documents to British Universities

1,710 Bulgarians submitted admission documents to British universities for the academic year 2020/2021 . This is a decrease of about 10% compared to 2019, when the candidates were 1900. This was announced in the National Press Club of BTA by Stefka Zlateva - Manager for Higher Education at the consulting company, which will organize the World Education Exhibition on February 22-23 at the National Palace of Culture. 

The current conditions of admission (fees and student loans) for foreign students remain the same for the transitional period until December 31, 2020, Zlateva informed.

