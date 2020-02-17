24 People were Killed in a Church Attack in Burkina Faso

At least 24 people were killed in a church attack by about 20 jihadists in Pansy village in Burkina Faso,. The pastor was among the killed. At least ten others were injured and three were abducted, the Associated Press reported.

Among the dead are both Christians and Muslims. The church was set on fire.

In northern Burkina Faso, Hihadists have killed about 750 people since the start of their attacks four years ago.

Attacks have targeted religious leaders in the area in the past. Last week, also in Yagha province, a retired pastor was killed and another pastor was abducted by gunmen, according to an internal security report for aid workers seen by The Associated Press.