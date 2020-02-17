Bloomberg is Considering Hillary Clinton as his Vice President

US Presidential nominee Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice presidential candidate, according to Drudge Report, citing sources close to the billionaire team.

According to Drudge Report, in the event of such a partnership, Bloomberg would change its official residence from New York to Colorado or Florida. The constitution suggests that there may be restrictions on both members running for the presidency to live in the same state.

"We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation," Jason Schechter, director of communications for the Bloomberg campaign told CNBC.

Clinton's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016 when she lost to Donald Trump in the election. At the time, Trump's ultimate victory was helped by his dominance in key industrial states and those in the Midwest - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. These states are also likely to play a key role in the 2020 elections as well.

Clinton was asked earlier this year by talk show presenter Ellen DeGeneras if she would consider running for vice president in the 2020 presidential election. “Well, that’s not going to happen,” Clinton said at the time. “But no, probably no.”