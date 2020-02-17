The UAE will Launch its First Nuclear Power Plant soon

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that it had licensed a reactor at its nuclear power plant in Barakah, the first in the Arab world, and that it would start operating in the "near future".

The national nuclear regulator "has approved the issuance" of the operating license for the first of the four reactors at the plant, Hamad al-Kaabi, a UAE spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference.

The Barakah nuclear power plant is the United Arab Emirates's first nuclear power station, the first nuclear power station in the Arabian Peninsula, and the first commercial nuclear power station in the Arab World. It is still under construction.